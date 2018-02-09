NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lawmakers and community leaders held a rally Friday to call on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to go forward with a rehab project for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.
They gathered on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade above the crumbling roadway to urge Albany to approve a design-build plan that will make construction faster and cost less.
They say unless the expedited and cost-saving construction plan is put in place the city will have to force trucks through local streets.
“If we don’t have the project pretty much done we’re going to have to start to do weight restrictions and that means diverting trucks,” said Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.
“If design-build is good enough for the Kosciuszko Bridge and it’s good enough for the new Mario Cuomo Bridge why is it not good enough for the BQE?” City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said.
“It seems to me that there’s been construction on the BQE forever. At some point it has to come to an end,” Councilmember Mark Treyger said. “Give us DB on the BQE.”