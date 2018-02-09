CBS 2Fire in basement of pharmacy in Hamilton Heights (Credit: Roger Stern/1010 WINS) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore […]
WCBS 880Fire in basement of pharmacy in Hamilton Heights (Credit: Roger Stern/1010 WINS) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the […]
1010 WINSFire in basement of pharmacy in Hamilton Heights (Credit: Roger Stern/1010 WINS) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE […]
WFANFire in basement of pharmacy in Hamilton Heights (Credit: Roger Stern/1010 WINS) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the […]
WLNYFire in basement of pharmacy in Hamilton Heights (Credit: Roger Stern/1010 WINS) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & […]
Filed Under:Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man whose doctor told him not to drive is now facing manslaughter charges after being involved in a deadly crash.

According to police, Mark Antoine, 41, was driving a vehicle when his leg allegedly stiffened and became locked on the gas pedal due to a medical condition.

Officials say it led to multiple accidents, involving six other cars.

One pedestrian, Marlon Palacios, was killed.

“This was a preventable death that could have been avoided if the defendant had listened to his own doctor’s advice,” said Brooklyn district attorney Eric Gonzalez. “Instead he got behind the wheel and now an innocent father is dead.”

According to police, on Jan. 9, 2017, the defendant was behind the wheel of a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder in the vicinity of Avenue A and Remsen Avenue in East Flatbush when his leg allegedly stiffened due to a medical condition and became locked on the gas pedal.

He lost control of the car and had multiple collisions involving six other cars before hitting Palacios at Avenue A and Linden Boulevard. The incident occurred over two blocks, with the vehicle’s speed accelerating throughout, and alleged to be at least 60 mph when Palacios was struck.

Antoine is charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless driving and speeding.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch