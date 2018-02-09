NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man whose doctor told him not to drive is now facing manslaughter charges after being involved in a deadly crash.
According to police, Mark Antoine, 41, was driving a vehicle when his leg allegedly stiffened and became locked on the gas pedal due to a medical condition.
Officials say it led to multiple accidents, involving six other cars.
One pedestrian, Marlon Palacios, was killed.
“This was a preventable death that could have been avoided if the defendant had listened to his own doctor’s advice,” said Brooklyn district attorney Eric Gonzalez. “Instead he got behind the wheel and now an innocent father is dead.”
According to police, on Jan. 9, 2017, the defendant was behind the wheel of a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder in the vicinity of Avenue A and Remsen Avenue in East Flatbush when his leg allegedly stiffened due to a medical condition and became locked on the gas pedal.
He lost control of the car and had multiple collisions involving six other cars before hitting Palacios at Avenue A and Linden Boulevard. The incident occurred over two blocks, with the vehicle’s speed accelerating throughout, and alleged to be at least 60 mph when Palacios was struck.
Antoine is charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless driving and speeding.