NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is progress in the project to rebuild LaGuardia Airport, with the partial opening of a new parking garage Saturday morning.
As WCBS 880’s John Metaxas reported Friday night, 1,600 new parking spaces will be available for travelers at LaGuardia this weekend, as the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey phases in its new parking garage at Terminal B.
It is a partial opening. The first three floors of what should be a seven-floor garage with 3,100 spots will be completed by the spring.
The Port Authority’s James Allen said the expansion will make a difference at the construction-congested airport.
“This is going to be an asset to the airport and make it easier for everybody who’s coming to and from the airport,” Allen said.
There are more changes coming next week too. Travelers will be able to pre-book their parking spaces online at LaGuardiaAirport.com for a discounted rate.