CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Brock Nelson, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders

NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his third goal of the game 3:15 into overtime and the New York Islanders, boosted by a late flurry Friday night, emerged with a wild 7-6 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The Islanders trailed 5-2 with 6:33 left in regulation when Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi was assessed a major game misconduct for slashing Cal Clutterbuck.

New York took full advantage as Nelson, Anders Lee, Nick Leddy and Josh Bailey scored power-play goals in the span of 3:37 for a 6-5 lead. The four power-play goals in the third period set a franchise record.

Bailey’s goal gave New York its first lead of the game with 1:49 left in regulation. But Mike Green’s sixth of the season with 29 seconds remaining forced overtime.

Nelson then completed his second career hat trick with his 14th goal, sending Detroit to its third straight loss.

Jaroslav Halak made six saves on seven shots in the third period to pick up the win. He replaced starter Thomas Greiss, who allowed five goals on 32 shots.

Jordan Eberle also scored for New York. Anthony Mantha, Martin Frk, Henrik Zetterberg, Darren Helm and Niklas Kronwall scored for Detroit.

The Islanders had allowed an NHL-high 200 goals this season going into the game. They also had scored 181, third most in the league.

Detroit took a 3-0 lead in the first period. Mantha scored his 17th goal 2:12 into the game, Frk followed with his 10th at 5:12 and Zetterberg snapped a rebound from the right hashmark over Greiss’ glove at 14:40.

Eberle’s 19th midway through the second period made it 3-1 and Nelson scored early in the third. Detroit responded with two goals in 2:12 to go ahead 5-3 after Helm’s tap-in at 7:42 and Kronwall’s score at 9:54. Following Kronwall’s goal, New York coach Doug Weight replaced Greiss in net with Halak.

NOTES: The game was the second of three regular-season meetings for the Eastern Conference franchises. The Islanders and Red Wings will meet once more on April 7 in Detroit. . New York defenseman Johnny Boychuk dressed and played for the first time since Dec. 28. He had missed 18 games with an upper body injury before being activated from the injured reserve Thursday. He played 15:18 paired with Leddy, and fought Detroit’s Justin Abdelkader late in the second period, in which he landed three straight punches to the Red Wings forward’s while the two were entangled with linesmen. . New York scratched D Dennis Seidenberg, C Alan Quine and C Tanner Fritz. .Detroit scratched D Xavier Ouellet, LW David Booth and RW Luke Witkowski.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Washington on Sunday afternoon.

Islanders: Host Calgary on Sunday night.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch