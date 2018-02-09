Wondering what to get your significant other for Valentine’s Day? According to a 1,000-person survey conducted across the country by Offers.com and AskMen, New York consumers chose roses as their top Valentine’s Day gift, followed by sunglasses, teddy bears, chocolate, and chocolate diamond rings.

However, keep alcohol and gift cards out of your shopping cart. New York shoppers chose these items as their least favorite gifts for Valentine’s Day.

While shopping early can help you snag the best deals, 20% of New Yorkers say that they wait until the week of Valentine’s Day to buy their gifts.

To celebrate the holiday, 29% of New Yorkers said they will be going out to dinner, followed by spending the night in (16%). When it comes to favorite Valentine’s Day treats, New York consumers prefer a box of chocolates (40%) and chocolate covered strawberries (20%).

Roses steal the show in New York, with 63% of the state choosing roses as their favorite Valentine’s Day flower. But if you want to give a more unique gift this year, consider tulips (10%) or orchids (9%).

The same survey also found that nine out of 10 Americans feel pressure if they’re not in a relationship on Valentine’s Day. However, they are not willing to go out of their way to find a date. Only 7% of respondents would use a dating app to find a date for V-Day.

Another interesting tidbit from the survey was that people are wishy-washy about first dates on Valentine’s Day. Just 53% say a Valentine’s first date is OK.