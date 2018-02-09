NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An immigration rights activist has had his deportation postponed so he can have his day in court.

As WCBS 880’s John Metaxas reported, Ravi Ragbir had been scheduled to surrender for deportation on Saturday morning. But his lawyer said the court order postponing that deportation gives Ragbir some time to work on his legal case for staying in the country.

“It is, yes, a temporary reprieve at the moment,” said lawyer William Perdue.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took Ragbir into custody on Jan. 11 during what was supposed to be a routine check-in. His detention sparked a large protest, which ended with the arrest of Councilmen Ydanis Rodriguez (D-10th), as well as Councilman Jumaane Williams (D-45th).

Perdue said Ragbir’s detention by immigration agents was unconstitutional.

“The government cannot retaliate against someone for speaking out,” Perdue said. “But that is exactly what we think is done.”

Perdue has filed a federal lawsuit that accuses the Trump administration and ICE officials of “selectively enforcing the immigration laws against immigration-rights activists.” ICE denies the charge.

Ragbir’s legal status in the country was stripped away in 2006, because of a past conviction.

ICE said Ragbir’s case has been reviewed extensively for more than a decade and he has exhausted his appeals.

Ragbir’s supporters plan a rally Saturday morning in front of the federal courthouse in Foley Square.