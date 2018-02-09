CBS 2Fire in basement of pharmacy in Hamilton Heights (Credit: Roger Stern/1010 WINS) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore […]
WCBS 880Fire in basement of pharmacy in Hamilton Heights (Credit: Roger Stern/1010 WINS) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the […]
1010 WINSFire in basement of pharmacy in Hamilton Heights (Credit: Roger Stern/1010 WINS) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE […]
WFANFire in basement of pharmacy in Hamilton Heights (Credit: Roger Stern/1010 WINS) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the […]
WLNYFire in basement of pharmacy in Hamilton Heights (Credit: Roger Stern/1010 WINS) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & […]
Filed Under:Deportation, Immigration Activist, John Metaxas, Ravi Ragbir

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An immigration rights activist has had his deportation postponed so he can have his day in court.

As WCBS 880’s John Metaxas reported, Ravi Ragbir had been scheduled to surrender for deportation on Saturday morning. But his lawyer said the court order postponing that deportation gives Ragbir some time to work on his legal case for staying in the country.

“It is, yes, a temporary reprieve at the moment,” said lawyer William Perdue.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took Ragbir into custody on Jan. 11 during what was supposed to be a routine check-in. His detention sparked a large protest, which ended with the arrest of Councilmen Ydanis Rodriguez (D-10th), as well as Councilman Jumaane Williams (D-45th).

Perdue said Ragbir’s detention by immigration agents was unconstitutional.

“The government cannot retaliate against someone for speaking out,” Perdue said. “But that is exactly what we think is done.”

Perdue has filed a federal lawsuit that accuses the Trump administration and ICE officials of “selectively enforcing the immigration laws against immigration-rights activists.” ICE denies the charge.

Ragbir’s legal status in the country was stripped away in 2006, because of a past conviction.

ICE said Ragbir’s case has been reviewed extensively for more than a decade and he has exhausted his appeals.

Ragbir’s supporters plan a rally Saturday morning in front of the federal courthouse in Foley Square.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch