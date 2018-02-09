NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for three men behind three armed robberies in Queens.
Surveillance video from January 8 shows the masked suspects holding up a bodega on Jamaica Avenue. The men can be seen with their weapons drawn, pointing at people behind the counter.
Police said they stole cash from the register and then fled in a silver four-door SUV, possibly a Honda CRV, with New York license plates.
The men are wanted in similar incidents on January 2 and January 12.
Police described the suspects as three Hispanic men.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.