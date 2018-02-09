WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork/CBSNews/AP) — President Donald Trump will not declassify the Democrats’ memo on the Russia investigation, the White House announced Friday night.

“Although the president is inclined to declassify the Feb. 5th memorandum, because the memorandum contains numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages, he is unable to do so at this time,” the letter from White House counsel Don McGahn to Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, reads.

Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee drafted the memo in response to a Republican document that was released last week.

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California), the top Democrat on the committee, released a statement on Twitter.

After ignoring urging of FBI & DOJ not to release misleading Nunes memo because it omits material facts, @POTUS now expresses concerns over sharing precisely those facts with public and seeks to send it back to the same Majority that produced the flawed Nunes memo to begin with: pic.twitter.com/qNVyS99eXs — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 10, 2018

The GOP memo, which the FBI called inaccurate and missing critical context, asserted that current and former FBI and Justice Department leaders signed off on a surveillance warrant to monitor communications of the former Trump campaign associate Carter Page.

The document also asserted that opposition research, conducted by a British spy and funded in part by the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign, formed a critical basis for the allegations contained in the warrant application.

Republicans said that research should not have been a basis for the warrant, because it contains unproven allegations.

