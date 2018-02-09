NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re still looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day present, time is ticking.

So what can you get your sweetheart that’s affordable? CBS2’s Cindy Hsu has you covered for romance on a budget.

With so many choices, what do women really want for Valentine’s Day? She got some surprising answers.

“Well I would love to get a pound of bacon,” one woman said. “Or maybe some cozy pajamas, or a nice pair of red gloves I think would be great.”

Jennifer Schmitt had a more popular answer.

“I’m hoping for chocolate truffles,” she said.

Candy is still near the top of the list, and you can save money if you buy in bulk from places like Costco or Sam’s Club.

Smart shopper Trae Bodge says look for at least a 20 percent discount.

According to the National Retail Federation, spending on Valentine’s Day is up about 10 percent. People plan to spend around $143 this year, up from$136 last year.

Flower are always a favorite, but get ready for mark-ups.

Bodge says she did find a couple ways to save. The first was from Amazon.

“They’re offering a discount on two dozen red roses. So the typical price is around $30, you can get it for $25,” she said. “But if you’re a Prime member, you can get it for $19.99.”

She also suggests going to the grocery story.

“You can buy a couple of bouquets and if you’re crafty, you can kind of put it together yourself and make it look really beautiful,” she said.

If you’re planning a night out for dinner, look for gift card coupon sites.

“You buy the discounted gift card in advance, and then you just pay with it at the restaurant so you’re date has no idea you’ve just saved 25 percent off,” Bodge said.

Finally, it’s actually a good time to buy jewelry. You can find deals anywhere 30 to 70 percent off.