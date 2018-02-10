CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:New Jersey Devils, NHL

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Artemi Panarin and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 35 shots as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New Jersey Devils 6-1 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Josh Anderson, Nick Foligno and Matt Calvert also scored for the Blue Jackets, who badly needed a win after dropping both ends of a home-and-home series this week to Metropolitan Division-leading Washington and falling farther behind the Capitals in the tightly bunched division. It was their first win in regulation in their last 14 games.

Keith Kinkaid, playing in place of an injured Cory Schneider, stopped 44 shots for the Devils, who have lost three straight and seven of their last 10. Will Butcher scored with 3 1/2 minutes left to spoil Bobrovsky’s shutout bid.

Dubuois scored his 12th goal of the season late in the first period when he skated into the slot and snapped in a perfect feed from Panarin.

Columbus scored the next three goals in a space of 3:09 in the second period.

Panarin got his 15th of the season at 11:49 as Cam Atkinson missed with a wraparound try, and Panarin was in the perfect spot to backhand it past Kinkaid.

Anderson got his team-leading 17th and made it 3-0 just 80 seconds later on a breakaway, in which Bobrovsky was awarded a secondary assist. Bjorkstrand finished the flurry with a top-shelf tally, his ninth of the season.

Foligno, playing in his 400th game with the Blue Jackets, put back a rebound in the third period for his 11th goal, and Matt Calvert made it 6-0 with a rocket from the slot on a power play at 9:45.

NOTES: Columbus scored three goals in a single period for the first time since Dec. 29 and scored six goals in a game for the first time since Dec. 14. … G Schneider missed his seventh straight game due to an injury. Kincaid started his sixth straight in his place. … F Jimmy Hayes and D Mirco Mueller were scratched for New Jersey. … F Lukas Sedlak and D Dean Kukan were scratches for the Blue Jackets.

UP NEXT

Devils: Hosts Boston on Sunday.

Blue Jackets: At the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch