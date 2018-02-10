NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection to a double shooting in the Bronx.
It happened just after midnight Monday near Ryer Avenue and Field Place in the Fordham Heights section.
Investigators say the suspect shot a 17-year-old and 19-year-old man. They were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police describe the suspect as a male in his early 20s who was last seen wearing a dark colored snorkel jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and multicolored sneakers.
