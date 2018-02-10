NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Kim Cattrall has a message for Sarah Jessica Parker: Spare me your sympathy.
Cattrall lashed out at her former “Sex and the City” co-star after Parker expressed support over the death of Cattrall’s brother, Chris.
My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona. Copy and paste link https://nypost.com/2017/10/07/inside-the-mean-girls-culture-that-destroyed-sex-and-the-city/
In an Instagram message posted Saturday, Cattrall wrote that Parker is not a friend and called her a hypocrite.
“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall wrote. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend.”
Cattrall continued, claiming Parker used her family tragedy to restore her “‘nice girl’ persona.”
The two actresses reportedly have not gotten along for years. According to the New York Post, the pair’s rocky relationship recently resurfaced after Cattrall confirmed that a highly anticipated third “Sex and the City” film was no longer in the works.
Cattrall’s brother was found dead last week. He was 55.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)