MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Suffolk County were searching Saturday morning for a missing teenager with special needs.
Authorities say 16-year-old Brianna Lane disappeared from her home in Mastic Beach.
She’s described as 5 feet tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a light complexion and was last seen wearing black boots, camo pants, and a black shirt.
Authorities say Brianna has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.
Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752 or call 911.