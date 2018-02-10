VILLAGE OF PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Dunkin’ Donuts isn’t the only place doing away with foam cups.

The Village of Patchogue sits on the south shore of Suffolk County, and Mayor Paul Pontieri says it’s not hard to see the problems in the water.

“We’re a waterfront community, and you find them floating in the bay, you find them in the bushes,” he told WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp. “When you do the research on it, you find that it takes like 500 years for it to degrade.”

“Every year we do a cleanup of the river,” he added. “When you take a look at what they collect in the corners of the marinas, probably 60 percent of it is Styrofoam.”

So beginning this September, plastic foam cups and containers are banned in Patchogue.

“It’s just a small piece that we as a small village can do for the environment,” Pontieri said.

“As a village, there are only certain things, when it comes to the environment, we have any control over,” he added.

The move follows the village’s ban on plastic bags.

A restaurant trade group has fought similar moves in New York City, but Pontieri believes Patchogue businesses are more understanding.

“We have 25 restaurants in the village. We haven’t gotten push-back from anybody,” the mayor said.

Violators can face fines of up to $1,000.