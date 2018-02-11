NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Flu fears were on the rise Sunday after sources say the virus claimed the life of a fourth child in New York City Saturday night.

More than 60 children nationwide have been killed by the flu this year compared to only 20 this time last year. Sources tell CBS2 the most recent victim, a five-year-old girl in Brooklyn, had flu-like symptoms on Friday.

Medicine brought her temperature down, only for it to spike back up soon after. Sources say her mother found her unresponsive Saturday evening.

The girl was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the girl was vaccinated, but with more than two months left in the season officials say it isn’t too late — everyone should be.

This season’s severity now rivals the 2009 swine flu pandemic, with the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control showing one out of every 13 visits to the doctor last week was for flu-like illnesses.

Acting Director for the CDC Dr. Anne Schuchat says they’ve counted more hospitalizations for the flu this season than even the severe 2014-2015 season. Local health professionals have even noticed the unusual surge.

“We’re seeing an average of 150 a day,” Dr. Michael Tugetman said.

Officials remind everyone the flu season runs through may, so there’s still plenty of time to get vaccinated.

The city’s Medical Examiner will work to determine the Brooklyn girl’s official cause of death.