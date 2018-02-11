NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in New York are searching for a man they say tried to rob an employee at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum gift shop.
It happened just after 9 a.m. Saturday, when police say the suspect put on an employee sweatshirt and hat before approaching another worker and asking for five dollars.
When the worker refused, police say the suspect pulled out a hammer before taking off.
The worker wasn’t injured in the encounter.
The suspect is described as a male in his 20s.
