INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo had 30 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 121-113 on Sunday.

Bojan Bogdanovic made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and Thaddeus Young added 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Pacers, who have won six of eight.

Enes Kanter and Tim Hardaway, Jr. each scored 17 points, and Michael Beasley had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Knicks, whose losing streak reached six games.

The Pacers went on a 14-2 run in the second quarter and took a 53-45 lead on an alley-oop layup by Young with 5:45 remaining in the opening half.

Stephenson’s 3-pointer with 3:44 to play in the second quarter put Indiana ahead 58-55, and the Pacers never trailed the rest of the way.

They led 68-62 at halftime and put together a 13-2 run in the third quarter to pull away. The Pacers led by as much as 20 when Domantas Sabonis scored to make it 90-70 with 4:10 left in the third.

TIP-INS:

Knicks: In his first game since being acquired from Denver in a trade, Emmanuel Mudiay had 14 points and 10 rebounds. … Courtney Lee and Kyle O’Quinn each scored 14 points. … Kanter also had 11 rebounds. … New York was 9 of 35 from 3-point range.

Pacers: General Manager Kevin Pritchard said they hope to learn the new date for last week’s scheduled game at New Orleans, which was postponed because of a leak at Smoothie King Center. … Oladipo also had six steals and was presented with his All-Star jersey just before tipoff.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Philadelphia on Monday in the second night of a back-to-back.

Pacers: Visit Brooklyn on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

