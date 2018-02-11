NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his massive infrastructure bill on Monday, and the plan that once seemed to be a rare issue that both sides could agree on is now facing controversy.
As WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp reported, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-New York) addressed the infrastructure plan at Grand Central Terminal Sunday. He was once on board with the plan, but is now concerned with what it could really look like.
“Any new infrastructure bill has to call for more funding,” Schumer said. “We’ve shortchanged our highways, our water, our sewer, our broadband by far too much over the last seven, eight years.”
Schumer thinks the private sector will have too much control, leading to things like toll lanes where drivers normally travel for free.
“So I’m very worried about it,” Schumer said. “You need to put some real federal dollars behind infrastructure.”
Tweeting on another matter soon after Schumer’s comments, Trump called Schumer a “tax hiker.”