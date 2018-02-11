NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s no better way to show your love and affection than by treating your loved one to a special Valentine’s breakfast.

Chef Mark Bailey stopped by with some breakfast-in-bed tips that’ll be sure to put a smile on your special someone’s face.

Bacon Cheesy Pull-Apart Bread

2-3 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

8-10 slices bacon, cooked and chopped

¼ cup chopped chives

1 medium round sourdough loaf

Preheat the oven to 350º F.

In a large bowl, combine the cheese, bacon, and chives. Mix well. Set aside.

Using a bread knife and without going all the way through, slice the bread in the center. Repeat with half-inch slices horizontally, then repeat vertically.

Heavily stuff the bacon, cheese, and chive mixture between cubes of sliced bread. Transfer the stuffed bread to a baking sheet, and transfer the baking sheet to the oven. For approximately 12-15 minutes, bake until the cheese melts and the bread toasts.

Remove from the oven, and serve warm.

Chicken In A Blanket

3 boneless chicken breast cutlets, cut into 1 inch tenders

2 tbsp ground black pepper

1tbsp salt

2 cups flour

2-3 cups Panko bread crumbs

2 large eggs

vegetable oil for frying

Transfer chicken to a large bowl.

In a small bowl, season chicken with salt and pepper.

In a medium mixing bowl whisk eggs until beaten. In another medium bowl add flour. In another medium bowl add bread crumbs.

In batches, dredge seasoned chicken tenders in the flour. Coat well then dip into egg mixture. (Dip quickly so as to not wash off all chicken seasonings.) Then dredge cutlet in the bread crumbs, slightly pressing so that crumbs adhere. Repeat with remaining tenders and set aside.

In a large skillet, heat vegetable oil filled to about 1/4 of the skillet. Working in 2 batches, fry the chicken over moderately high heat, turning once, until cooked through, about 2-3 minutes on each side.

Transfer chicken to a paper towel to drain excess oil. Serve warm wrapped in waffle quarters with syrup.

Norwegian ‘Love’ Waffles

6 large eggs

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

1 cup sour cream

½ cup melted butter

In a large mixing bowl use a hand mixer to beat together eggs, sugar, and vanilla extract until creamy.

Mix in flour, baking soda, and salt until just combined.

Add in sour cream and melted butter and mix until the batter is smooth. Let rest 20 minutes before making waffles.

Heat a heart shaped waffle iron and spray with nonstick cooking spray or brush with melted butter. Pour ¼ cup of the batter onto the waffle iron, close, and cook until light brown.

Serve with whipped cream, creme fraiche or sour cream. Traditional toppings include lingonberry jam, brown cheese, sour cream, and berries.

Sous Vide Basil-Tomato Egg Bites

6 eggs

heavy cream and/or cottage cheese

salt and black pepper, to taste

Cherry tomatoes

fresh basil

pine nuts

1-2 tsp olive oil.

Select Sous Vide mode on slow cooker and set temperature to 185°F. Set timer for 1 hour.

Crack eggs into the pitcher of your blender (or a bowl if you are using an immersion blender). Then add the cottage cheese, heavy cream, or mixture of both, and sprinkle in the salt.

Blend at medium-high speed until it’s silky smooth.

Pour the egg base into the jars, filling them to the bottom notch of the jar opening.

Place a lid on each mason jar and twist the lid until it’s closed but still possible to open with your fingertips. This allows air to escape from the jars when they’re submerged in water. If the jars are closed too tightly, the trapped air will press against the glass and could crack or break the jars.

Place jars in the water bath and cook for 25 minutes then remove from water.

Slice the cherry tomatoes into quarters or halves. In a little bowl, combine the sliced tomatoes with pine nuts, drizzle them with olive oil, and mix. Spoon the mixture over each of your egg bites, and garnish with a few basil leaves, salt, and pepper.

Strawberry Cheesecake Bites

10 large strawberries

4 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature

2 tbsp strawberry jam

1 1/2 tbsp. confectioner’s sugar

1/8 tsp. almond extract

1 drop pink food coloring gel or paste {optional}

White nonpareil sprinkles and/or pink sugar sprinkles

Place softened cream cheese, strawberry jam, confectioner’s sugar, and almond extract, and pink food coloring {if using} in a small bowl; stir until well combined and smooth. Chill for about 10 to 15 minutes.

While cream cheese mixture chills, rinse strawberries and pat dry with paper towels. Leaving leaves on, slice each strawberry in half lengthwise and set aside on a plate or serving platter with the cut side up. {If strawberry halves do not sit level on the platter, cut a very tiny slice from the rounded side of the berry half to create a flat spot for it to sit upon.}

Spoon cream cheese mixture into a piping bag fitted with a large star tip. {If you don’t have a piping bag, you can use a zip-top baggie. Cut off one of the bottom corners of the bag and use it to pipe through.} Pipe cream cheese mixture onto each of the strawberry halves.

Top each strawberry half with white nonpareil sprinkles and pink sugar. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to about 3 hours.