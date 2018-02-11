NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Valentine’s Day is the Super Bowl for florists.
Ahead of the big day, WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz got a peek behind how local floral shops are preparing.
The smell is incredible inside Associated Cut Flower Co., a flower wholesaler in the Chelsea Flower District. Floral shop owners there were handpicking quality product for the big week ahead.
Charlotte D’Costa Taylor runs another flower shop, Floral Heights in Brooklyn Heights.
“It’s its own last minute. People wake up the 13th and they want it immediately, but we have to make sure we have the product to sell,” she said.
Smeltz asked D’Costa Taylor what the difference was between business on a normal weekday and on Valentine’s Day.
“Roses alone, you know, you could sell anywhere from 1,500 to 2,500, which is an incredible amount compared to a regular week,” she said.
The key to finding a long-lasting bouquet of roses, D’Costa Taylor said, to touch it. If it feels firm and smells fresh, it’s a healthier rose.