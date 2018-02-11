CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:David Sorensen, Domestic Abuse, Laura Podesta, Local TV, President Donald Trump, Rob Porter

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The White House was doing damage control after two senior staffers recently resigned, with top White House advisors appearing on Sunday morning political shows.

As CBS News’ Laura Podesta reported, aide Rob Porter and speechwriter David Sorensen are both accused of abusing their former wives – and both have denied the allegations. President Donald Trump appeared to defend them late last week.

“I think what you saw the president go through this week, I don’t know if you played the video of the comment he made – but he’s extraordinarily saddened by this,” said Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Budget and Management.

Trump spoke well of Porter on Friday, two days after a photo of his former wife was released.

Trump then tweeted on Saturday: “Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?”

One of Porter’s ex-wives wrote in Time Magazine: “There it is again. The words “mere allegation” and “falsely accused” meant to imply that I am a liar.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-New York) said Porter “never should have been in the chair.”

Maloney said Sunday that Porter’s history of allegations of abuse should have been flagged over a year ago, when Porter started working as staff secretary.

“You cannot have someone seeing our nation’s secret who has a secret of their own,” Maloney said. “They are so easy to blackmail, that’s why you do a background check.”

There are also now questions about White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s future, although officials said the president does not intend to fire him.

“As long as Donald Trump is president, our government is best served if John Kelly is in the job of chief of staff,” said former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

A White House official told the Associated Press Kelly has not offered to resign.

CBS News has learned Porter informed Kelly back in November about the accusations from his ex-wives.

Comments
  1. hocuspocus13 says:
    February 11, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    The FBI fumbled another job

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch