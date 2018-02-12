WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) – The National Portrait Gallery unveiled portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama Monday.
Barack Obama’s portrait was painted by Kehinde Wiley — an artist best known for his vibrant, large-scale paintings of African-Americans. The portait depicts Obama seated in a wooden chait, arms folded on his lap, leaning forward, against a vibrant green background of leaves and flowers.
For Michelle Obama’s portrait, the gallery commissioned Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald, first-prize winner of the Portrait Gallery’s 2016 Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition. Sherald depicted the former first lady seated, in a white gown with geometric patterns on it against a blue background.
The paintings were unveiled at the gallery, which is part of the Smithsonian group of museums. The gallery has a complete collection of presidential portraits.
