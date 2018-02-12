CBS 2The Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson looks to pass the ball against the Miami Heat on Jan. 19, 2018, at Barclays Center. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links […]
WCBS 880The Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson looks to pass the ball against the Miami Heat on Jan. 19, 2018, at Barclays Center. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week […]
1010 WINSThe Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson looks to pass the ball against the Miami Heat on Jan. 19, 2018, at Barclays Center. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the […]
WFANThe Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson looks to pass the ball against the Miami Heat on Jan. 19, 2018, at Barclays Center. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have […]
WLNYThe Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson looks to pass the ball against the Miami Heat on Jan. 19, 2018, at Barclays Center. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the […]
Filed Under:Barack Obama, Local TV, Michelle Obama

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) – The National Portrait Gallery unveiled portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama Monday.

Barack Obama’s portrait was painted by Kehinde Wiley — an artist best known for his vibrant, large-scale paintings of African-Americans. The portait depicts Obama seated in a wooden chait, arms folded on his lap, leaning forward, against a vibrant green background of leaves and flowers.

obamaportraits1 Official Portraits Of Barack And Michelle Obama Unveiled At Smithsonian Portrait Gallery

President Barack Obama at the unveiling of his picture at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery on Feb. 12, 2018. (credit: CBS2)

For Michelle Obama’s portrait, the gallery commissioned Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald, first-prize winner of the Portrait Gallery’s 2016 Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition. Sherald depicted the former first lady seated, in a white gown with geometric patterns on it against a blue background.

The paintings were unveiled at the gallery, which is part of the Smithsonian group of museums. The gallery has a complete collection of presidential portraits.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch