Filed Under:Bob Dwyer, Boomer & Gio

During Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” Boomer learned the hard way what happens when he tries to culture the “unculturable.”

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the morning show with Boomer & Gio in one nice, little package for your convenience.

With Gregg enjoying some quality time with his wife and beautiful baby girl, it was Jerry Recco in the “powah chair” alongside the Booms, and the two put on quite a radio show. Gio himself even checked in to let us know how fatherhood is treating him thus far.

Until Tuesday morning at 6, when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy, New York!

