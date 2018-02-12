NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A hazmat team was called to John F. Kennedy Airport over the weekend when a damaged MRI machine started releasing hazardous gases.
The Port Authority police union said the MRI machine was in transit at a cargo building Saturday evening when it somehow became damaged and started emitting the dangerous gases.
Firefighters and emergency response crews quickly responded to the scene.
No injuries were reported.
It wasn’t immediately clear what type of hazardous gases the MRI machine emitted.
