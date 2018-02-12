CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Ali Bauman, essential oils, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People diffuse essential oils for health reasons and to keep their homes smelling fresh, but veterinarians warn the popular oils may not be good for your pets.

All different colors, shapes, and scents — essential oil diffusers are lining shelves in almost every home decor store. Different brands boast benefits ranging from freshening the air to relieving stress.

But the spa accessories are starting to worry some pet owners since one woman’s warning on social media went viral. She says while running an oil diffuser, her dog started acting strangely and “wouldn’t come out from beneath the bed.”

She brought him to the hospital and says he needed fluids to clear out the toxins in his body from the oil.

“Sometimes they can tremble, be ataxic or uncoordinated when they walk,” Dr. Carly Fox from the Upper East Side’s Animal Medical Center told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. “Things like that are potential signs of toxicity.”

As oil diffusers have risen in popularity, so too have the number of poisoned pets in Dr. Fox’s emergency room.

“A lot of people think ‘an essential oil is good for me, so it must be good for my dog or cat,’ and that’s just not the case,” she said.

In fact, just breathing in the oil can make animals sick. In some, especially birds, it can be fatal.

Veterinarians say not all oils are created equal. Some are stronger or more concentrated, and different ones affect animals differently. Pet owners who choose to have diffusers should do their research.

“Common ones like tea tree oils that people use for home remedies, that’s very toxic to dogs and cats,” Dr. Fox said.

Taylor Hayden is an essential oils vendor. She suggests keeping diffusers on a shelf where they won’t accidentally be knocked over.

“Just be aware,” she said. “With anything, be aware of what you’re bringing into your home and what you’re diffusing.”

For pets and people alike, moderation is key. Vets recommend you only run diffusers for a short period of time each day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch