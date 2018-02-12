CBS 2The Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson looks to pass the ball against the Miami Heat on Jan. 19, 2018, at Barclays Center. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links […]
SAN DIEGO (CBSNewYork) — Former Yankees pitcher Esteban Loaiza is facing felony charges after he was arrested for possession of 20 kilograms of cocaine and/or heroin, according to police records.

Loaiza, 46, was arrested in San Diego on Friday and was still being held Monday morning in South Bay Detention Facility on $200,000 bail, multiple reports said. His next court hearing is Wednesday.

A two-time All-Star, Loaiza pitched 14 seasons in the majors from 1995 to 2008 for eight different teams. His best season came in 2003 with the Chicago White Sox, when he went 21-9 with a 2.90 ERA. He was traded to the Yankees during the 2004 season and pitched in 10 games for New York, going 1-2 with an 8.50 ERA.

The Yankees’ Esteban Loaiza pitches against the Angels on Aug. 21 2004, at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Bernie Nunez/Getty Images)

For his career, Loaiza was 126-114 with a 4.65 ERA. He is the second-winningest pitcher from Mexico in major league history, trailing only Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela (173 victories).

Loaiza also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland A’s, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals.

