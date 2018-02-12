MALVERNE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Officials on Long Island are asking for help locating a 17-year-old boy with autism who ran away from his mother during a field trip.
Joseph “Michael” Barbella was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday, when authorities say he was startled by a loud noise near the corner of Malverne and Hempstead avenues in Malverne.
Joseph, who officials say responds to “Michael”, is 5’7″ and 158 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen leaving San Dee-Lanes bowling alley wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black sneakers.
Town of Hempstead officials say Joseph is known to hide under cars or in unlocked sheds or garages, so residents in the vicinity are asked to check their sheds and backyards for the missing teen.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call 911.