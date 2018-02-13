Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect a good deal of sunshine through the afternoon with highs running a little colder than yesterday in the upper 30s. The wind will be in our favor though — in that it will be lighter than yesterday — so it won’t feel quite as bad.
More clouds will spill into the area tonight with just a slight chance of a rain or snow shower towards daybreak. Expect temps to only fall into the mid and low 30s.
We’ll see intervals of clouds and sun tomorrow with a southwest wind filling in. This will serve to drive our temps to around 50°, a high normal for mid March. But be sure to have an umbrella if it’s going to be a late night, as there will be a threat of showers.
Then, on Thursday, we’ll see a slight chance of early and late showers, but the better part of the day looks dry. The temperatures, however, will be more outstanding feature: highs approaching 60°!
Plenty to look forward to over the next few days, warm weather lovers!