NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio will deliver his fifth “State of the City” address Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
The mayor is expected to call for changes in the city charter to improve the campaign finance system, and call for programs to encourage voting and other types of civil engagement.
City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has already been critical of the mayor. Johnson said any changes in the system are legislated through the City Council. Johnson favors a charter revision commission to look through the entire structure of city government.