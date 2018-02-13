A conversation about naked yoga inspired Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” — a moment you won’t soon forget.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the morning show with Boomer & Gio in one nice, little package for your convenience.
Jerry Recco was in for Gregg again and was forced to deal with Boomer in rare form. The Blonde Bomber could be heard ranting about the Knicks, learning about “junk” exposure at the Olympics and advocating naked yoga. We also got a a call from O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge, and much more.
Until Wednesday morning at 6, when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy, New York!