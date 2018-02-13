CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Giants coach Pat Shurmur has found his offensive coordinator.

The Giants have hired former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula, Kim Jones of WFAN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Shula will also serve as quarterbacks coach. An official announcement is expected later Tuesday.

Shula, 52, spent the past seven seasons in Carolina, the last five leading the offense. Despite going 11-5 and reaching the playoffs for the fourth time in five years, the Panthers fired Shula after the season. Carolina’s offense ranked 19th in yards and 12th in points scored in 2017.

In 2015, Shula was in charge of a Panthers offense that led the NFL in scoring and reached the Super Bowl. In New York, he will be reunited with general manager Dave Gettleman, who was Carolina’s GM from 2013-17.

Mike Shula

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula talks with tight end Ed Dickson during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., on Aug. 12, 2017. (David T. Foster III/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images)

Shula, however, will not be calling plays with the Giants. Shurmur, most recently the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator, has said he will be handling that role.

Shula is the son of the NFL’s winningest head coach, Don Shula. Mike Shula was also the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator from 1996-99 and the head coach at Alabama, his alma mater, from 2003-06.

