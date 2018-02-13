WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Mets have traded utility player Matt Reynolds to the Washington Nationals in exchange for cash.
The Mets announced the move Monday night.
The 27-year-old Reynolds made his major league debut with New York in 2016. He hit .230 with one homer and five RBIs in 68 games last season.
Reynolds can play all four infield positions and both corner outfield spots. He became expendable after the Mets signed infielders Adrian Gonzalez, Jose Reyes and Todd Frazier this offseason. New York also has Wilmer Flores and T.J. Rivera to provide infield depth, and potentially David Wright, too, if he can return from his October back surgery.
Reynolds was selected in the second round of the 2012 draft out of the University of Arkansas.
