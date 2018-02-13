CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Ethan Harp, Jeff Klein

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is focusing on keeping convicted sex offenders away from kids in a pair of new budget amendments.

The bills backed by Democratic state Sen. Jeffrey Klein would keep level two and three sex offenders whose victims were under 13 from being within 1,000 feet of a pre-K or kindergarten school.

“We see the proliferation of universal pre-K programs in churches and synagogues, stand-alone non profits,” Klein said.

The governor also wants to keep most high-level offenders out of homeless shelters that house families.

But Klein said he’s faced opposition on that front from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“We’ve been fighting City Hall on this for years,” Klein said. “We see the number growing — the number of these dangerous sexual predators living among our young people.”

In the past, the mayor has responded by noting that the NYPD now supervises security at all shelters.

