NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The de Blasio administration has called on Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, to rescind a new policy that allows for enforcement actions against immigrants inside courthouses.
As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, it has become a common practice for immigration authorities to come to courthouses.
Over the past year, the number of arrests and attempted arrests by ICE agents at courtrooms in New York increased 900 percent. Public Advocate Letitia James said that includes arrests inside as well as outside courthouses.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said such actions in no way make the public more safe.
“That means critical witnesses and victims in cases don’t proceed with important prosecutions, and New Yorkers are less safe because of it,” Vance said.
Some also question whether the practice is constitutional.