PARKLAND, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A person believed to have opened fire at a Florida high school, was in custody on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

CBS News reported that someone was being put into a patrol car, in handcuffs near the scene of the shooting. CBS News Reporter Jeff Pugues said it appeared that the person being put in the car matched a description of the person police had been looking for.

Authorities are considering this a mass casualty incident. There could be 20 to 50 people injured, the Margate Fire Department told CBS Miami.

Video from the scene showed a massive police response and several people being loaded into ambulances on stretchers.

Video from inside of the school showed screaming students hiding on the floor as shots were fired in the background.

Students leaving the building told a reporter for CBS4 Miami that the shooting took place inside a building known as ‘the freshman building.’

The school is on lockdown at this time.

The parent of a student called CBS News and said that his daughter was hiding in a closet with her friends.

“She’s with a few of her friends,” Ceasar Figueroa said.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

He said his daughter and friends took cover as soon as the shooting started.

Figueroa told CBS News that he encountered a student outside the school who saw blood and bodies on the floor.

Jeiella Dodoo told CBS News she was able to escape the building.

“So we’re in fourth period, about to leave,” she said, “Then the fire alarm goes off, we thought it was a drill.”

She said they had already had a drill earlier that morning.

“We were waiting and then we heard gun shots,” she said.

Dodoo said they initially thought it was an active shooter drill. She and classmates took off running and sought safety at a local Walmart.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

The FBI is responding to the scene to assist local law enforcement. The NYPD said they were monitoring the incident.

