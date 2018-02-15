Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
It’s going to be rather mild for this time of the year as we’re expecting temps in the 50s and even 60s! Outside of that, expect mostly cloudy skies and generally light winds.
Rain overspreads the area this evening and into the overnight hours; there could be some pockets of heavy rain, but we’re not expecting any flooding issues. As for temps, they’ll be on the mild side in the 50s.
We’ll leave in a chance of showers through midday tomorrow before things start to quiet down. And while the day will start mild, gusty winds will only make it feel like the 40s by day’s end and 30s by the evening!
Saturday will be our next cold day with highs only in the 30s. Then, we wait to see what happens with the Saturday night system: most of the models have at least a light snow event with mixing south and east, but one model is reluctant to put down really any snow at all.
Check back for more on this wild winter weather!