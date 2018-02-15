CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (WFAN) — “Outside The Cage” podcast hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman recap UFC 221 and what Yoel Romero’s knockout of former champ Luke Rockhold means for a middleweight division that’s already in disarray. Joining the guys in-studio this week is Roy “Big Country” Nelson (starting at the 14:45 mark), who previews his upcoming rematch against Matt Mitrione.

“Big Country” has always been a fan favorite. From starring in “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 10 and taking out YouTube sensation Kimbo Slice, to knocking out some of the sport’s biggest names, to his signature belly rub, Nelson is a lighting rod. The Las Vegas native talks about his trials and tribulations, training at the Mayweather boxing gym and his controversial kicking of legendary referee John McCarthy.

The guys wrap this week’s podcast with an early preview to the recently shuffled UFC 222. Featherweight champ Max Holloway injured his leg and now former lightweight champ Frankie “The Answer” Edgar looks to stop the hype surrounding Brian Ortega in the night’s co-main event. The new main event features women’s featherweight champ Cris “Cyborg” Justino facing UFC newcomer Yana Kunitskaya.

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)

