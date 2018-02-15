CBS 2New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes, center left, and center fielder Angel Pagan, center right, celebrate as center fielder Carlos Beltran, left, and right fielder Jeff Francoeur look on after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in their baseball game, Friday, July 23, 2010, in Los Angeles. The Mets won 6-1. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Watch […]
WCBS 880New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes, center left, and center fielder Angel Pagan, center right, celebrate as center fielder Carlos Beltran, left, and right fielder Jeff Francoeur look on after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in their baseball game, Friday, July 23, 2010, in Los Angeles. The Mets won 6-1. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) WCBS […]
1010 WINSNew York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes, center left, and center fielder Angel Pagan, center right, celebrate as center fielder Carlos Beltran, left, and right fielder Jeff Francoeur look on after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in their baseball game, Friday, July 23, 2010, in Los Angeles. The Mets won 6-1. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) 1010 […]
WFANNew York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes, center left, and center fielder Angel Pagan, center right, celebrate as center fielder Carlos Beltran, left, and right fielder Jeff Francoeur look on after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in their baseball game, Friday, July 23, 2010, in Los Angeles. The Mets won 6-1. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) As […]
WLNYNew York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes, center left, and center fielder Angel Pagan, center right, celebrate as center fielder Carlos Beltran, left, and right fielder Jeff Francoeur look on after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in their baseball game, Friday, July 23, 2010, in Los Angeles. The Mets won 6-1. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Program […]
Filed Under:Chinatown, Cindy Hsu, Local TV, Lunar New Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Lunar New Year starts Friday, and those who celebrate are rushing around to get ready.

As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported, there were certain things they needed to do Thursday for good luck.

At P.S. 2 in Chinatown, students from China were visiting to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The school and students were all decked out for the holiday.

The New Year is all about a fresh start. So you want to buy new clothes, clean your home and wash and cut your hair before the holiday begins, Hsu reported. It’s a time to spend with family and eat lots of lucky food.

“You’ll typically see fish, because in Chinese it means extra and abundance. You will also see noodles, because of long life,” P.S. 2 Principal Silvana Ng said.

Oranges are also good luck, and people will eat lots of sweet candy for a sweet year. Children get excited about red envelopes filled with money. You’ll also want to watch what you wear.

“You wear happy colors – so red is the right color to wear, not white. White symbolizes death, not dark colors,” said Nancy Yao-Maasbach, with the Museum of Chinese in America.

For all you dog lovers, it’s the Year of the Dog. So don’t be surprised if you see them all over the place.

“This year I put a dog on my wall,” 10-year-old Justin Li told Hsu.

The holiday lasts for 15 days, so there will be lots of celebrations in the next few weeks, especially at the Museum of Chinese in America.

“Everything from talks, to Chinatown walking tours, to the family festival, which is a culminating bit for us on Saturday,” Yao-Maasbach said.

So there are lots of ways to celebrate.

You’ll often hear some people say Chinese New Year, but it’s more inclusive to use Lunar New Year, since it’s celebrated by lots of different groups.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch