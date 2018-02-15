NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You think your commute is bad?
The Riders Alliance wants to hear about it.
“This morning there were eight subway lines with signal problems, there were three with sick passengers, and three with mechanical problems. The A train actually racked up all three of those distinctions,” Danny Pearlstein said.
He said they’re holding a weekly contest to find the worst subway commute in the city.
“We’re rewarding people for their time wasted with chocolate Metro Cards, and we’re bringing personal stories to bear at the state level,” he said.
He said they’ll be doing this every week until a funding solution for real subway fixes is passed at the state level.
The governor needs to put them in a bill, he needs to send the bill to the legislature, and he needs to make trades with the legislatures to enact that bill.
The state budget is due April 1, and he said that’s where those funding solutions belong.