CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Florida High School Shooting: Latest | Photos | Coverage From CBS Miami
Filed Under:Aaron Judge, injuryreport, Local TV, New York Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge took batting practice for the first time since left shoulder surgery and said he is on track to play on opening day.

Judge hit a rookie record 52 home runs last year and was a unanimous pick for AL Rookie of the Year. He said the shoulder started to bother him around the All-Star break but he did not have any injections of painkiller. He refuses to attribute a lengthy slump to the injury.

He is a centerpiece of the Baby Bombers’ batting order along with catcher Gary Sanchez, a lineup boosted by the acquisition of major league home run champion Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins. New manager Aaron Boone plans to have Stanton and Judge – both right fielders – work out in left, and anticipates using the designated hitter spot to rotate players.

“Being around Stanton so far, he’s ready for New York, he’s ready to be here,” Judge said. “He’s going to fit right in with this team. It’s going to be a fun thing we’ve got here.”

judge7 Yankees Judge On Track For Opening Day After Shoulder Surgery

The Yankees’ Aaron Judge looks on during batting practice prior to Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Oct. 17, 2017, at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Because he is coming off an injury, Judge was allowed to report early with pitchers and catchers. He had been hitting off a tee and taking soft tosses, then advanced Wednesday to hitting in a batting cage. He expects to hit on the field when position players report next week.

“My main goal is to be ready for opening day and we’re on schedule for that,” Judge said. “Everything is working out the way it’s supposed to be, and I’m looking forward to getting everything going.”

MORE: Report: Yankees, Moustakas Staying In Touch, Although Deal Seems Unlikely

The Yankees open the regular season March 29 at Toronto.

He finished second to Houston infielder Jose Altuve in the AL MVP race. He was hitting .329 with 30 homers and 66 RBIs at the All-Star break, then batted .179 with seven homers and 16 RBIs with 67 strikeouts in his next 44 games through the end of August.

Judge often was seen with packs of ice on his shoulder and it looked as if an injury might be preventing him from swinging freely, but the right fielder and manager Joe Girardi repeatedly said his shoulder was fine.

“It came down to, ‘Can you play?’ And I could play. … If I was able to play, I was going to go out there and be ready for my team,” Judge said. “I don’t like making excuses. My shoulder, my knee, any injury. Like I said, I was able to go out there and play, so it falls on me, not the shoulder or some nagging injury.”

Judge felt the best time for surgery would be in the offseason.

MORE: Palladino: Cashman Dispute Proves Gossage Still Crazy After All These Years

“July, August, everyone is going through something. No one is 100 percent,” Judge said. “We were fighting for first place in the division and fighting for that playoff spot, and I wanted to be out there for the team. … I was able to play. I felt like in the offseason it would give us a couple months to rehab and that was the best time.”

He rebounded to bat .311 with 15 homers and 32 RBIs in the final month of the season. Dr. Neal ElAttrache operated Nov. 20, and the Yankees said the procedure involved a loose-body removal and cartilage cleanup.

Judge finished with a .284 average, 114 RBIs and 208 strikeouts in 155 games, helping New York make it to the AL Championship Series, where they lost to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros.

Judge is not likely to appear in New York’s first few exhibition games, which start Feb. 23.

MORE: Sweeny: Boone’s Vision Calls For Loose Clubhouse With High Standards

“I feel like we’re right on the schedule progression we set up after the surgery,” Judge said. “With that, the games that matter are in April. So if I miss a couple games, which I probably will, early in the spring, I’d rather miss those games than miss games starting at the end of March or early April.”

Before the December trade with the Marlins, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman sought Judge’s opinion on a possible deal for Stanton.

“Go get him,” Judge remembered responding.

New manager Aaron Boone is looking forward to writing Judge and Stanton in his batting order.

“Bottom-line is, when he controls the strike zone, he’s as deadly as anyone in the game,” Boone said of Judge. “He’s also a guy that’s driven. He’s driven to be great.”

Notes: Boone said RHP Masahiro Tanaka was sharp during a 35-pitch bullpen session.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch