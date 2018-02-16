CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Happy President’s Day weekend, y’all! Here’s how we’ll be celebrating: attending an independent theater festival, trying out some cool new video games, ushering in a new year, marveling at flashing swords, and being thrilled by something on the big screen.

FRIGID New York
Various venues
New York, NY
www.horsetrade.info

Since 2007, FRIGID New York has lured people out of their warm, comfy abodes on some of the coldest nights (and days) of the year, with the promise of innovation, collaboration, and creativity. This year that means witnessing the horrors of World War II through a magician’s performance, an LGBTQ adaptation of As You Like It, and a musical called The Great Cat Massacre. Friday, February 16, through Friday, March 2, see schedule for details, tickets required.

IndieCade East
Museum of the Moving Image
36-01 35th Avenue
Queens, NY 11106
(718) 777-6800

An “annual celebration of independent games and the people who make and play them,” IndieCade East gathers together gamers, designers, developers, activists, and many, many more at the Museum of the Moving Image for a weekend of debate, discussion, and, of course, playing. Several of the games on hand haven’t even been released yet—that’s how cutting edge this festival is. Friday, February 16, through Sunday, February 18, tickets required.

Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival
Sara D. Roosevelt Park
Grand Street at Forsyth St.
New York, NY
www.nycgovparks.org

According to tradition, firecrackers ward off evil spirits and help usher in a most excellent new year. To celebrate the Year of the Dog, more than 500,000 firecrackers will be lit on the Lower East Side, kicking off a number of Lunar New Year events in the city this weekend. In addition to firecrackers, Friday’s event will feature traditional dancers, food vendors, live performances, and tons of revelry (this year ends in “8,” a particularly lucky number in Chinese culture, so people are particularly excited to celebrate.) Friday, February 16, 11 am to 3:30 pm, free.

New York Sword Dance Festival
Various Venues
New York, NY
www.halfmoonsword.org

Showcasing the fine art of sword dancing, the 33rd annual New York Sword Dance Festival swings into town this weekend. Over the course of the festival, you can witness the talents of some 10 different teams, each devoted to doing all kinds of impressive stepping, twirling, stomping, and pirouetting, while holding a very sharp object. Sword dancing got its start way back when, in northern England. Saturday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18, see schedule for details, free.

Get Out: One Year Later
Various venues
New York, NY
www.getoutoneyearlater.com

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the release of Get Out, filmmaker Jordan Peele and Universal Pictures are screening this award-winning, Oscar-nominated horror movie at various theaters around town. In its review last year, the New York Times called it: “an exhilaratingly smart and scary freakout about a black man in a white nightmare, [where] the laughs come easily and then go in for the kill.” Monday, February 9, movie starts at 7 pm, free, first come, first seated.

