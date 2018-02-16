Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Boomer and Gio took the final day of the work week off, which meant another heavy dose of Jerry Recco in the power chair, alongside Kim Jones.
They started things off by talking about Matt Harvey, who spoke to the media on Thursday down at Mets camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The veteran right-hander made it clear he is ready to get back on track. Jerry and Kim had plenty to say on the topic, in addition to some thoughts on new manager Mickey Callaway.
Later, Jerry and Kim discussed the Yankees. CC Sabathia spoke to reporters as well on Thursday and explained why he thinks the free agent market has taken so long to evolve.
