CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Ex-Royal Who Had Up And Down 2017 Signs 2-Year, $16M Deal
Filed Under:Ed Coleman, Jason Vargas, New York Mets

By Ed Coleman
» More Columns

After much speculation on whether the Mets would finally make a move to fortify their starting rotation, they finally pushed the chips to the center of the table and acquired veteran lefty Jason Vargas on a two-year, $16 million deal with a third-year option that includes a buyout.

Vargas is a former Met — briefly. He pitched two games for them back in 2007. But he spent the last four seasons working under current Mets pitching coach and former Royals pitching coach Dave Eiland in Kansas City.

The Mets were always unlikely to sign free agent pitchers such as Lance Lynn or Alex Cobb, each of whom would have cost them a draft and international bonus money. But they were monitoring the lower-case crop of pitchers, and when Jaime Garcia signed with Toronto and then the Orioles signed Andrew Cashner, the Mets jumped on Vargas and brought him aboard Friday.

Jason Vargas

Jason Vargas of the Kansas City Royals delivers the ball against the White Sox on Aug. 13, 2017, at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Vargas, 35, won 18 games for the Royals in 2017, and it was really a tale of two seasons for him. He was outstanding in the first half, pitching to a 2.22 ERA over the first 101 innings. But he had a 6.66 ERA over his final 16 starts, and it might have had to do with workload as much as anything. It was Vargas’ first full year back off Tommy John surgery, and he logged 180 innings for the season. Vargas’ signature pitch is a great changeup, and he finished with a 108 ERA+ and a 2.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

MORE: Coleman: Mets’ Harvey Is In Very Good Place Physically And Mentally

Vargas’ acquisition heightens the competition for the final spots in the Mets’ rotation. When Zack Wheeler was asked about another starter coming on board and what that might mean for him, he replied: “I’m just here to be a starting pitcher. That’s what I’ve always been, and that’s what I’m going to be. When I’m healthy, I know I’m just as good as anybody out there, so that’s what I’m concentrating on.”

Asked if he would be opposed to a move to the bullpen, Wheeler said, “I’m not worried about that right now.”

The Mets have now spent $88.5 million during this offseason and currently have a payroll over $150 million.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch