HARRINGTON PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It seems that students these days are preparing their resumes earlier and earlier to get into college.

Some in New Jersey are using online resume building apps to put a creative spin and expand on who they are. But as CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, some warn this may be too much pressure too soon.

Harrington Park eighth grader Matthew Lindley started what he calls his musical journey this year. He posted videos of his newfound talent on trovvit, a digital platform where students can post their accomplishments and build a creative resume with privacy controls – preparing them for the college admissions process.

“If I had done that on regular social media, then it really would have been tough and kind of hateful. But here with the school environment and administrators watching over the trovit, I think that it was really immersive and everybody made me feel good about myself,” he explained.

Each one of the eighth graders Baker spoke with has a special talent he or she doesn’t get to showcase every day at school but can profile on the app.

“Along with just a regular resume, it’s important to give these sort of things in order to show one that you’re dedicated and two that you can take it up a notch — that you can give them another step to see who you are as a person,” said Ace Kim.

Harrington Park Superintendent Adam Fried said it’s all about helping students find their passion, which can give them confidence and create leaders.

“It relieves the stress of saying, ‘I am just not a number, I am not an SAT score, I have value,’” he said.

Daniel Zhao can solve a Rubik’s Cube in one minute. Elvin Jo found his creative side in “cardistry.”

“You take a deck of cards and you create intricate, beautiful patterns,” he explained.

Isabelle Yang has an unbelievable art portfolio at just 14.

Jessica Silverman is using her interactive resume to apply to private high schools.

“To show who I really am and my passions,” she said.

Janet Loren is a college admissions advisor. In this super competitive world, she says apps like trovit may put you a step ahead.

“I think it’s wonderful, and colleges seem to be really responding,” she said.

Psychologist Dr. Harris Stratyner warns not to overload your child for the purpose of a resume.

“It’s just like adults with LinkedIn. There’s a lot of pressure for success, and we’re doing it at younger and younger ages,” he said.

He reminds adults that middle school is still a time to enjoy childhood, because there will be plenty of years to apply for jobs.