NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two women were slashed in the face Friday on the Lower East Side.
Police sources said they were separate, random attacks.
In the first incident, a 60-year-old woman was slashed shortly before 2 p.m. at Rivington and Suffolk streets. She had to have 10 stitches.
A few minutes later, a 57-year-old woman was slashed just a few blocks away. She had to have surgery for nerve damage to her face.
Police sources said a 30-year-old man was in custody Friday night.
There was no word on a motive.