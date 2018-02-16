CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Breaking News: 13 Russian Nationals, 3 Russian Entities Charged In Mueller Investigation
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Yankees, Thairo Estrada

TAMPA, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Yankees prospect Thairo Estrada was shot last week during a robbery attempt in his native Venezuela, the team said Friday.

Estrada, who turns 22 on Thursday, was wounded in the right hip. Manager Aaron Boone said the infielder is currently with the team at spring training in Tampa and is recovering well, WFAN’s Sweeny Murti reported.

Estrada is expected to be able to play the bulk of the season. He has been doing upper-body work and could begin riding an exercise bike next week.

Thairo Estrada

Thairo Estrada of Scottsdale Scorpions slides into third base against the Surprise Saguaros during an Arizona Fall League game at Scottsdale Stadium on Nov. 13, 2017, in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Estrada spent last season with Double-A Trenton, batting .301 with six home runs and 48 RBIs. He then played for Scottsdale in the Arizona Fall League and hit .342 with a homer and 10 RBIs.

MORE: Sweeny: Sabathia-Boone Bond Bodes Well For Yankees In 2018

He has been in the Yankees organization since 2013, when he was just 17. Baseball America ranks Estrada as the No. 9 prospect in the Yankees’ farm system.

