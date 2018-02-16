TAMPA, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Yankees prospect Thairo Estrada was shot last week during a robbery attempt in his native Venezuela, the team said Friday.
Estrada, who turns 22 on Thursday, was wounded in the right hip. Manager Aaron Boone said the infielder is currently with the team at spring training in Tampa and is recovering well, WFAN’s Sweeny Murti reported.
Estrada is expected to be able to play the bulk of the season. He has been doing upper-body work and could begin riding an exercise bike next week.
Estrada spent last season with Double-A Trenton, batting .301 with six home runs and 48 RBIs. He then played for Scottsdale in the Arizona Fall League and hit .342 with a homer and 10 RBIs.
He has been in the Yankees organization since 2013, when he was just 17. Baseball America ranks Estrada as the No. 9 prospect in the Yankees’ farm system.