NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two teenagers were attacked and robbed by three suspects during a sneaker sale gone wrong at a subway station in East Harlem on Friday.
Police say the two victims planned on social media to sell the sneakers at the 4 5 6 station on East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue when they were approached by the three suspects just before 5:30 p.m.
The trio attempted to snatch the shoes from the 17-year-old victim, whose 18-year-0ld friend tried to intervene and in doing so sustained a puncture wound to his arm.
In the fracas, the 18-year-old dropped a second pair of shoes which the suspects — who police believe are in their 20s — grabbed and ran off with. The 18-year-old was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center with non-life- threatening injuries.
The shoes are believed to be worth $140.
