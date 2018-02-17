NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The International Toy Fair is in town, with hundreds of thousands of what could be the year’s hottest toys on display at the Javits Center.

From toy trains, to construction blocks and wheels of fortune, it’s the stuff kids’ dreams are made of, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported. The Javits Center is filled with all things whimsical and fun.

“It’s actually the equivalent of seven football fields filled with toys and games,” said Adrienne Appell, a spokesperson for the Toy Association. “There’s so many things that kids can get excited about this year.”

The hottest toys are on display for the industry’s best of the best, deciding how to stock their stores ahead of the holiday season.

A big focus this year is on educational gadgets, like the Magformers.

“It’s strategical thinking, it’s spatial understanding when you’re learning mathematics. In this country, there’s a great need both in math and science for children. That’s why STEM is such a hot topic for parents,” CEO Chris Tidwell said.

Many toymakers are taking the STEM approach — which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math — plus STEAM, which also includes art.

What better way to learn the arts than with a life-size piano? You can play your favorite songs with your feet instead of your hands.

Of course, kids want a good ole laugh, too. So gross-out games are expected to fly off the shelves, like the Pass Gas Dog. You spin a dial to pick a surprise scent, then pass it around to find out who smells what.

“We’re also seeing a trend this year that’s a little bit silly. Kids love the gross-out trend. So you’ll see a lot of quirky things,’ Appell added.

You can’t look to the future without a little throwback here and there. Millennial nostalgia is big this year, with toys from decades past, like My Little Pony, Lite Brite and even Beanie Babies.

“What makes it so special is those memories. They’re able to relive them again and sometimes with their children,” said Ashley Mady, head of brand development for Basic Fun.

A little old and little new to spread some joy during the holidays.