NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of the Tri-State Area.
The warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday and includes New York City, Southern Connecticut, Northeast New Jersey, as well as Long Island and most of the Lower Hudson Valley.
Heavy snow is possible for parts of the area, with accumulations between four to seven inches expected.
The NWS says the wintry blast could make for hazardous travel conditions. If you must travel, officials suggest keeping an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.
A winter weather advisory was also issued for Orange and Putnam Counties.
