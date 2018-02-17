CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:New York Rangers, NHL

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Derick Brassard had a goal and two assists and the Ottawa Senators defeated the New York Rangers 6-3 on Saturday.

Matt Duchene and Mark Stone both added a goal and an assist for Ottawa. Craig Anderson also stopped 35 shots and Johnny Oduya, Magnus Paajarvi and Thomas Chabot also scored.

gettyimages 919624354 Brassard Leads Senators To Big Win Over Rangers

(Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist allowed five goals on 27 shots and was replaced by Brandon Halverson with 13 minutes to play. Halverson stopped five of six shots in his NHL debut.

It was Chabot’s wraparound goal off Nick Holden’s skate at 7:27 of the third which put Ottawa ahead 5-2 and led to Lundqvist being pulled.

Michael Grabner had two goals and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who’ve lost three straight.

Grabner scored his second of the game at 15:51 of the third period cutting the Rangers’ deficit to 5-3. But Paajarvi scored at 17:15 to give the Senators their 6-3 advantage.

Stone opened the scoring at 1:03 of the first when he beat Lundqvist from the slot after taking a pass from Brassard, who was behind the Rangers’ goal. It was Stone’s first goal in eight games and his fourth game back after missing nine with an injury.

Oduya made it 2-0 by beating Lundqvist from the right faceoff circle at 12:07. Oduya moved in from the point and took a pass from captain Erik Karlsson.

The Rangers responded before the end of the period. Grabner chopped at a puck at the top of the crease and just barely put it past Anderson, who got a piece of the puck, cutting Ottawa’s lead to 2-1 at 16:01.

Duchene restored Ottawa’s two-goal lead at 11:59 of the second, tipping Cody Ceci’s point shot past Lundqvist. Zibanejad split the Senators’ defense and avoided an Anderson poke check to score at 14:31, but Brassard countered at 18:53 redirecting Mark Borowiecki’s pass past Lundqvist.

NOTES: Alex Burrows, Ryan Dzingel and Fredrik Claesson were scratches for the Senators. … Cody McLeod, Ryan McDonagh and Alexandar Georgiev didn’t play for the Rangers. … Burrows was serving the fifth game of a 10-game suspension for kneeing New Jersey’s Taylor Hall in the head.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

The Senators visit the Nashville Predators on Monday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

